Explosions are heard in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kherson
Russian occupiers are shelling Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and occupied Kherson.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubiv, Censor.NET informs.
"Attention, residents of Kharkiv, stay in shelters as much as possible and do not ignore the alarm!
The occupiers are striking Kharkiv," the message reads.
At the same time, explosions were reported in occupied Kherson, as well as in Mykolaiv.
