Russians shelled Nikopol, it is known about 4 wounded, - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian occupation troops hit Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of RMA Valentin Reznichenko told about this, Censor.NET informs.

"In the afternoon, the Russian army shelled the Nikopol district again. They hit the residential quarters of Nikopol. 20 rockets from Grad and 10 from barrel artillery flew into the city," the message says.

It is known in advance about 4 wounded. One person was hospitalized.

"Several private houses were damaged in the city. A few more caught fire. Firefighters are working on the spot," Reznichenko added.

