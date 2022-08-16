ENG
Spartz met U.S. Ambassador Brink: Looking forward to cooperating

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz met with US Ambassador Bridget Brink.

Spartz stated this in Twitter, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"I had a productive meeting this week with U.S. Ambassador Brink and her staff in Ukraine. It is important for us to have a clear vision in this critical strategic area.
I am impressed with our new team of diplomats and look forward to working with them to help Ukrainians succeed!" - the message reads.

