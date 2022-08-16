Rocket attack on military airfield in Zhytomyr region damaged runway - AC "Center"

In the afternoon of August 16, the enemy launched a missile strike from the territory of Belarus at a military airfield in Zhytomyr region.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Air Command "Center".

"This afternoon, August 16, the Rashists lifted planes from the territory of Belarus and, trying to disguise air activity as training flights, struck with two X-59 guided air missiles, supposedly from Su-34 fighter-bombers.

The strike damaged the runway and several vehicles. Personnel were under cover, so there were no casualties," reads the report.

