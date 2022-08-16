ENG
Rocket attack on military airfield in Zhytomyr region damaged runway - AC "Center"

In the afternoon of August 16, the enemy launched a missile strike from the territory of Belarus at a military airfield in Zhytomyr region.

"This afternoon, August 16, the Rashists lifted planes from the territory of Belarus and, trying to disguise air activity as training flights, struck with two X-59 guided air missiles, supposedly from Su-34 fighter-bombers.

The strike damaged the runway and several vehicles. Personnel were under cover, so there were no casualties," reads the report.

Read more: Russians hit Zhytomyr region with missiles

