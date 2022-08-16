Russians hit Zhytomyr region with missiles

The Russian occupiers launched rocket attacks on the Zhytomyr region.

This was announced by the head of the Zhytomyr RMA Vitaliy Bunechko, Censor.NET informs.

"Attention! Two explosions as a result of a rocket strike have been confirmed on the territory of the Zhytomyr district," he wrote.

Bunechko added that, according to preliminary information, the missiles were launched from Belarus.

