Russians hit Zhytomyr region with missiles
The Russian occupiers launched rocket attacks on the Zhytomyr region.
This was announced by the head of the Zhytomyr RMA Vitaliy Bunechko, Censor.NET informs.
"Attention! Two explosions as a result of a rocket strike have been confirmed on the territory of the Zhytomyr district," he wrote.
Bunechko added that, according to preliminary information, the missiles were launched from Belarus.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password