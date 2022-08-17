Russians destroyed recreation center in Odesa. There are wounded

Two enemy missiles hit a recreation center and private houses in the Odesa region. Three people were injured.

This was reported by the spokesman of Odesa RMA Serhii Bratchuk, Censor.NET informs.

"2 enemy rockets, according to the OC "Pivden", caused destruction and fire at one of the recreation centers in Odesa and in several private buildings nearby. 3 citizens were injured," he wrote.

A rescue operation is underway at the site.

The missile strikes on the Odesa region were carried out during an air alert that lasted in the region from 02:51 to 03:26 a.m.

Read more: Enemy is on offensive in Kharkiv region and trying to storm Opytne, - General Staff