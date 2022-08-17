Chinese military will take part in "East-2022" training in Russia

Chinese servicemen will undergo military training together with Russians and Belarusians.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense of China.

As noted on the department's website, according to the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian militaries and the consensus of both sides, the People's Liberation Army of China will soon send part of its troops to Russia to participate in the "East-2022" exercises. India, Belarus, Tajikistan, Mongolia and other countries will also take part in the exercises.

The Chinese side has sent personnel to participate in these exercises, the purpose of which is to deepen pragmatic and friendly cooperation with the armed forces of participating countries, increase the level of strategic coordination among all participating parties, and enhance the ability to counter various security threats, has nothing to do with the current international and regional situation.