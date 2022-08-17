ENG
"Azov" destroyed enemy headquarters and armored vehicle. VIDEO

Fighters of the special purpose regiment "Azov" destroyed the headquarters of the Russians and at least one enemy IFV.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian soldiers published a video of the successful attack on social networks.

