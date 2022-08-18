Most tragic night for Kharkiv region: 11 people were killed and 37 injured as result of massive Russian missile attacks,- Synehubov. PHOTOS

Last night was one of the most tragic for the Kharkiv region during the entire war. During the night, the Russians launched massive rocket attacks on Kharkiv. Peaceful sleeping areas with civilians once again came under the attack of Russian terrorists.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

"Around 9:30 p.m., a Russian missile, presumably "Iskander", hit a three-story residential building in the Saltiv district. The building was almost completely destroyed, a large-scale fire broke out. According to the latest data, 7 people died under the rubble, 17 were injured, including 11 one-year-old child

Around 4:30 a.m., the enemy launched 8 more rockets from the city of Belgorod in the direction of the Kharkiv region. Missile hits were recorded in the Kholodnohirsky and Saltiv districts of Kharkiv. Buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged, fires started," the report said.

It is noted that in the Sloboda district, one of the rockets hit a 4-story dormitory. The building is partially destroyed. As of now, 2 people have died, 18 have been injured, including 2 children. The final consequences of these hits are still being determined. All special services work on the ground.

Read more: As result of morning attack on Kharkiv, administration building and approximately fifteen cars caught fire, - Terekhov

"Also today around 4 am, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the city of Krasnohrad. Residential buildings were destroyed, more than 10 buildings were damaged. 2 civilians were killed, 2 were injured, including a 12-year-old child. Information is being updated," Sinegubov writes.

Fighting continues on the front line.

"All previous attempts of the enemy to attack the positions of our defenders ended in retreats and losses. Currently, the occupiers are focused on holding their lines, shelling the positions of our military with MLRS and artillery. They remotely mine the area. Our defenders reliably hold their positions and punish the occupiers for crimes every day against peaceful people," RMA reports.