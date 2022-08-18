ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 44,300 people, 234 planes, 197 helicopters, 1,889 tanks and 4,179 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 18, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 44,300.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 18/08 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 41,300 (+200) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 1889 (+3) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 4179 (+17) units,
  • artillery systems - 1010 (+17) units,
  • MLRS - 265 (+2) units,
  • air defense equipment - 136 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 234 (+1) units,
  • helicopters - 197 (+1) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 793 (+1),
  • cruise missiles - 190 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3,061 (+7) units,
  • special equipment - 93 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction," the General Staff noted.

Read more: Military of Russian Federation is trying to create conditions for resumption of offensive in certain areas, - General Staff

