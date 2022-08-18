Military of Russian Federation is trying to create conditions for resumption of offensive in certain areas, - General Staff

Russian troops are planning to resume the offensive on certain areas of the front.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces informs this in the morning summary on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the one hundred and seventy-sixth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion has begun.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, maintaining the temporarily captured areas of the Kherson region and parts of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions, creating favorable conditions for resuming the offensive in certain directions, as well as blocking Ukraine's maritime communications in the Black Sea.

Air and missile strikes on military and civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine continue.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly. Units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

There is still a threat of the enemy launching missiles and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

Read more: Occupiers launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv, dormitory in Sloboda district was hitted, 18 were injured, 1 person died, - Synehubov (updated)

In the Siversk district, the enemy continues to hold units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions in order to constrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces.

The enemy fired artillery shells in the areas of Vovkivka, Yastrubyne, and Popivka settlements of the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy continues to conduct hostilities with the aim of holding previously occupied lines and preventing the offensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel, and jet artillery in the areas of Karasivka, Petrivka, Bazaliivka, Rtyshchivka, Duvanka, Ivanivka, Mospanove, Lisne, Velyki Prohody, Pytomnyk, Husarivka, and Chepil settlements.

Carried out remote mining of the area near Lebiazhe.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Virnopillia, Adamivka, and Dovgenke with artillery.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Spirne, Donetsk, Ivano-Dariivka, Siversk, Zvanivka, and Raihorodka from tanks and multiple rocket systems. Made an air strike near Vesele.

He led an offensive in the Mykolaivka-Viimka direction, was unsuccessful, and withdrew.

Read more: In southern direction, during August 17, enemy lost 29 occupiers, 1 "Pion" self-propelled gun, 5 armored vehicles, - OС "South"

In the Bakhmu direction, shelling was recorded near Bakhmut, Soledar, Rozdolivka, Kodema, and Mayorsk.

The occupiers launched an offensive in the directions of Volodymyrivka - Soledar, Pokrovske - Bakhmutske, Pokrovske - Bakhmut, Klynove - Bakhmut, Semyhiria - Zaitseve, Semyhiria - Kodema, and Holmivsky - Zaitseve. The invaders did not achieve any positive results in any of the offensive directions and withdrew with losses.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from barrel, rocket artillery, and tanks near Avdiivka, Mariinka, Oleksandropillia, Pisky, Pervomaiske, and Opytne.

He led an offensive in the direction of Lozove - Pervomaiske, was unsuccessful, withdrew.

On the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is defending the occupied areas. Shelled the areas of settlements of Novosilka, Novomykhailivka, Bohoiavlenka, Stepnohirsk, Shevchenko, Burlatske, Zaliznychne, Huliaypilske, Lukianivske, Preobrazhenka, Poltavka.

The enemy conducted UAV aerial reconnaissance near Poltavka, Huliaipol, Malynivka, Zeleny Hay, Shcherbaki, and Novoiakovlivka.

He tried to conduct assaults in the direction of Yehorivka - Shevchenkove, was unsuccessful, withdrew.

In the South Buh direction, the main efforts of the enemy's forces are focused on holding the occupied areas and restraining the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: Russians threw huge number of forces at storming of Popasna, occupiers lost 40-50 units of equipment per day, - 24th SMB named after King Danylo

Shelling was recorded near the settlements of Mykolaiv, Stepova Dolyna, Luch, Posad-Pokrovske, Halytsynove, Oleksandrivka, Myrne, Shiroke, Kvitneve, Kiselivka, Kobzartsi, Pervomaiske, Kavkaz, Murakhivka, Andriivka, Osokorivka, Ivanivka, and Trudoliubivka.

The enemy carried out airstrikes near Bila Krynytsia, Blahodatne, and Khutirska creek.

Conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs in the areas of Bilohhirka, Lozove, Pervomaiske, Oleksandrivka, Trudoliubivka, Osokorivka, and Ivanivka settlements.

According to available information, two sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready to use high-precision weapons.

.