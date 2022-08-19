ENG
Russians shelled center of Nikopol with barrel artillery, - Yevtushenko

On the night of August 19, the Russians opened fire on Nikopol from barrel artillery.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Nikopol RMA Yevhen Yevtushenko announced this on Telegram.

"The army of the Russian Federation is shelling the center of the city of Nikopol with barrel artillery.

Stay in shelters or corridors," the message states.

