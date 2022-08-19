Erdogan plans to discuss situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP with Putin

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the President of the occupying country, Putin.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Anadolu Agency.

"President Erdogan said that he will discuss the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP with his Russian counterpart Putin," the publication notes.

At the same time, he emphasized that Turkey will continue to support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Also, according to Erdogan, Turkey is ready to organize a meeting between Putin and Zelensky.

