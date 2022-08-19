Rashists hit neuropsychiatric boarding school in Dnipropetrovsk region, no casualties - RMA
The Russian occupiers from "Grads" hit the Myrivska community in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was stated by the head of regional military administration Valentyn Reznychenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"Two more victims of the shelling of Marganets applied to the hospital. Women aged 32 and 78. They are being treated at home. There are currently 4 people wounded because of today's shelling of Marganets.
Myrivska society was shelled by the enemy from "Grads". Hit the neuropsychiatric boarding school. The institution was destroyed. People weren't there - everyone had been evacuated long ago. Five houses in the community were also damaged. No one was injured," the report says.
