Russian army covered three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with fire, 10 shells "flew" into center of Nikopol, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

The Russian army shelled three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Kryvy Rih, Synelnykovo, and Nikopol

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko announced this on Telegram.

"A night of mass enemy attacks... The Russian army covered three districts with fire at once - Kryvy Rih, Synelnykovo, and Nikopol.

Russians killed a 36-year-old man in Apostolovo of Kryvy Rih district. They shelled the district from "Uragan". In the village of Pershe Travnya, a house, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged.

Velyka Kostromka was hit with barrel artillery. There is destruction. People are not injured.

A 12-year-old boy was injured in the Mezhova. He was just sleeping at home when shells from Russian "Tornado S" surface-to-air missiles flew into his house. The child is in the hospital, he was operated on. There is a mutilated house in the village.

The enemy fired 10 shells from barrel artillery at the center of night Nikopol. Up to 20 high-rise buildings, a dozen shops, a lyceum, a bank, and a bus stop were damaged in the city. The power line is disabled. Electricians are working.

It passed without any deaths or injuries," the message states.

