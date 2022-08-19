Russian senator Isakov disowned his daughter, who opposed war

A member of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation from the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous District of Yugra, Eduard Isakov publicly disowned his eldest daughter Diana, who took an anti-war stance in an interview with "Meduza".

Commenting on media materials about his daughter (in addition to Meduza, the Russian Service of the BBC also published an article about her), Isakov called Diana a "traitor", suggesting that she received a monetary reward for the interview, Meduza writes, Censor.NET reports.

"She expresses her position against the conduct of a special military operation, against the policy of her country. Apparently, she received funds from these funds, in other words - she sold her father, family, Motherland, and left Russia. It is difficult to find words when your daughter turns out to be a traitor," said the senator.

"Meduza" emphasized that it does not pay for interviews and in this case it did not pay either.

Isakov also added that he has not been raising Diana since she was three years old.

"From the moment I found out that she has an anti-Russian attitude, we don't communicate, I don't provide for her, I don't provide housing. I thought she would go to work, start an adult life, think like an adult. And she decided to earn money by selling her interview, introducing herself as the senator's daughter," he added.