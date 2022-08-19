On agenda is demilitarization of Crimea with its subsequent deoccupation, - Danilov

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, emphasized that the demilitarization of Crimea with its subsequent deoccupation is on the agenda.

As Censor.NET informs, he wrote about it on Twitter.

"Crimea is the sovereign territory of Ukraine. The issue on the agenda is the step-by-step demilitarization of the peninsula with its subsequent de-occupation," the NSDC secretary said.

Danilov pointed out that Crimean collaborators and traitors can mitigate the court sentence by providing valuable information to the Defense Forces about Russian military facilities and equipment on the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula.

Read more: Step-by-step demilitarization and subsequent de-occupation of Crimea is matter of agenda, - Danilov