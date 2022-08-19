Biden approved $775 million in military aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden signed a decree on the allocation of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 755 million dollars.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the White House.

A memorandum was published by which Biden delegated to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken the authority to allocate up to 775 million dollars for defense items and services of the Ministry of Defense, as well as military education and training of the Ukrainian military.

Read more: On agenda is demilitarization of Crimea with its subsequent deoccupation, - Danilov