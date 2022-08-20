Powerful explosions rang out in Mykolaiv, - Senkevych

Tonight in Mykolaiv during the announced air alert, powerful explosions thundered.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"There are powerful explosions in the city. An air alert has been announced again in the entire region," he said.

More detailed information is currently unknown.

