ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11021 visitors online
News War
3 528 2

Powerful explosions rang out in Mykolaiv, - Senkevych

нацполіція,миколаїв

Tonight in Mykolaiv during the announced air alert, powerful explosions thundered.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"There are powerful explosions in the city. An air alert has been announced again in the entire region," he said.

More detailed information is currently unknown.

Read more: Powerful explosions rang out in Mykolaiv, - Senkevych

Author: 

Russian Army (9501) explosion (1560) Mykolayiv (413) Senkevych (98)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 