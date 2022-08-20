Explosions are again heard near Yevpatoria, - Chubarov

Explosions are heard over Zaozerne near Yevpatoria in the occupied Crimea.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, Censor.NET informs.

"Explosions are also heard over the village of Yalı Moynaq/Zaozerne (suburb of Kezlev/Yevpatoria). It seems that the Orcs are fighting off a drone. We are waiting for details..." he wrote.

The Telegram channel "The Armed Forces of Ukraine" also reports on the explosions near Yevpatoria.

Local Yevpatoria publications report on the work of the Air Defense Forces.

