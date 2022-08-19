Satellite images do not confirm explosions at Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea, - mass media. PHOTOS

The editor-in-chief of The War Zone The Drive, Tyler Rogoway, published satellite images of the Russian military airfield Belbek near Sevastopol, in the area of which explosions were heard yesterday. Judging by the photo, there is no damage to the object.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the LIGA.

"Russia's Belbek air base in Crimea this morning appears intact after reports of yesterday's incident. Russia says it shot down a drone." - wrote the journalist.









It will be recalled that on August 18, Crimean Telegram channels reported the sounds of explosions near the Belbek military airfield near occupied Sevastopol.

