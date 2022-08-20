Next week Russia may do something especially violent, - Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that next week Russia may try to commit espeially brutal acts.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Zelensky during his video appeal.
The President stressed: "We must realize that this week Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly violent. This is the kind of enemy we have. But in any other week in these six months Russia has done the same thing all the time - nasty and cruel."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password