Next week Russia may do something especially violent, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that next week Russia may try to commit espeially brutal acts.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Zelensky during his video appeal.

The President stressed: "We must realize that this week Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly violent. This is the kind of enemy we have. But in any other week in these six months Russia has done the same thing all the time - nasty and cruel."

Watch more: This year it literally feels in air of Crimea that occupation there is temporary, and Ukraine will be back, - Zelensky. VIDEO