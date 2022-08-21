Shoigu admitted that Russia used Kinjal hypersonic missiles against Ukraine

Russia is using Kinjal hypersonic missiles in the war against Ukraine. To date, the Russian military has used these missiles three times already.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhiy Shoigu, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"It was used by us during the "special military operation" three times. And three times it showed its brilliant characteristics. Characteristics that no other similar missile in the world has," he said.

According to him, the occupiers are using Kinjal missiles to strike particularly important targets.

Read more: Occupiers have significantly increased number of missile carriers in Black Sea, - Southern Defense Forces on threat of shelling on holidays

At the same time, Shoigu boasted that the Kinjal missile has no analogues in the world. According to him, it is "impossible to detect or intercept".

Earlier it became known that Russia dropped three MiG-31 supersonic aircraft with Kinjal missiles to the Chkalovsk airfield in the Kaliningrad region. Representatives of the aggressor country called such a step "strategic deterrence".