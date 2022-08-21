ENG
July 20 evening, explosions were heard in occupied Nova Kakhovka. VIDEO

July 20 evening, explosions were heard in occupied Nova Kakhovka,Kherson region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by social media users.

"Nova Kakhovka. A series of explosions are reported, about 15 in total. Orcs are in a panic", - noted in the message.

