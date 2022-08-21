Russia partially stopped passenger traffic on the Black Sea

Russia stopped passenger traffic on the Black Sea between a number of cities for "technical reasons".

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

According to the newspaper, from August 21 to 23, all flights between Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik, Sochi, Sukhumi, as well as temporarily occupied Yalta and Sevastopol were canceled.

Read more: Occupiers have significantly increased number of missile carriers in Black Sea, - Southern Defense Forces on threat of shelling on holidays

Ticket sales were also suspended "until the vessels' technical condition is fully clarified.