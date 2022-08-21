Russia partially stopped passenger traffic on the Black Sea
Russia stopped passenger traffic on the Black Sea between a number of cities for "technical reasons".
It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.
According to the newspaper, from August 21 to 23, all flights between Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik, Sochi, Sukhumi, as well as temporarily occupied Yalta and Sevastopol were canceled.
Ticket sales were also suspended "until the vessels' technical condition is fully clarified.
