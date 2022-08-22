Tourists "lit up" on network location of Russian S-400 air defense systems in Crimea. PHOTOS
Russians vacationing in occupied Crimea posted photos of the S-400 air defense system of the Russian army near Yevpatoria on social networks.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Twitter of the Swiss researcher of satellite images Benjamin Pitte.
An independent OSINT researcher drew attention to photos of an air defense base visible in the distance, published by Russian citizens in late July.
The photos contained geolocation tags that allowed the analyst to establish that they were taken near the village of Molochne in the Yevpatoria region.
"The air defense battery is located here: 45.1809403, 33.2317835," Pitte clarified.
