ZNPP works with risk for safe operation, - "Energoatom"

The Zaporizhzhia NPP continues to operate and produce electricity for the needs of the domestic power system.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of Energoatom.

"As of 8:00 a.m. on August 22, 2022, the Zaporizhzhia NPP operates with the risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards. The periodic shelling of the ZNPP by Russian troops with anti-aircraft missiles caused a serious risk to the safe operation of the plant," the message reads.

Energoatom reminded that on August 5, as a result of the attack of the Russian military on the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the emergency protection of one of the power units was activated - and one of the three working power units is now disconnected. During the shelling, the nitrogen-oxygen station and the combined auxiliary building were seriously damaged. There are still risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and the risk of fire is high.

On August 6, as a result of shelling by the invaders of the ZNPP, three radiation monitoring sensors around the site of the dry cask storage ZNPP were damaged. On August 11, the occupiers fired at the fire department, located outside the territory of the ZNPP and designed to protect it from fires and extinguish them in case of emergency situations at the station. On August 13, the 750 kV open switchgear (VRP-750) was also damaged.

And on August 20, as a result of shelling, one of the transitional galleries through which personnel go from the special buildings to the power units (overpass) was damaged, the windows in the building were broken.

"Ukrainian personnel of the station continue to work and make every effort to ensure nuclear and radiation safety, as well as to eliminate the consequences of damage. The ZNPP is still occupied and controlled by the Russian military. Considering the fact that the actions of the invaders cannot be predicted, the threat to the physical safety of the station remains. Currently Zaporizhzhia The NPP continues to work and produce electricity for the needs of the domestic power system," - summarized in "Energoatom".