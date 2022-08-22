Several explosions rang out in Odesa region, - mass media

Several explosions rang out in Odesa during the declared air alert.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the local publication "Dumskaya".

In turn, People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko reported that there was an arrival in the area of the bridge in Zatoka.

Currently, there is no official information about the missile attack on Odesa.

