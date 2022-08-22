About 60 countries and international organizations will take part in second summit of Crimean Platform, - Kuleba

As of now, about 60 countries and international organizations have already confirmed their participation in the second summit of the International Crimean Platform. Among them, about 40 are at the level of presidents and prime ministers.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, announced this in a video message, Censor.NET informs.

"The fact that the number of participants in the Summit of the Crimean Platform increased by more than a third, and the geography of participation became truly global, shows that the whole world is on Ukraine's side in the issue of the return of Crimea," he notes.

According to Kuleba, the Crimean platform will become truly global. Its geography will expand, in particular, due to the countries of the African continent and the other side of the Atlantic.

"We have already received confirmation from new countries and international organizations. The level of participants will also be higher. Last year, out of 46 delegations, 15 were represented at the level of heads of states, governments, and parliaments, and three more at the level of heads of international institutions," he reminded.

The minister said that in order to make the Crimea platform truly global, Ukraine actively convinced the states of all continents that this format is not only about Crimea, but in general about justice, international law, respect for borders and observance of the principle of territorial integrity.

"The absolute majority of the world's states feel that compliance with these principles is the basis of the security of their own countries and their people. Therefore, the whole world is interested in the success of the International Crimean Platform, the goal of which is the de-occupation of Crimea and the restoration of international law," he said.

Kuleba is convinced that the "Crimean Platform" summit is especially relevant now, against the background of a full-scale war.

"Russian aggression demonstrates how urgent the issue of ending the occupation of Crimea is. After all, Russia uses the captured peninsula as a military base for its aggression and destabilization of the whole world. The return of Crimea to the control of Ukraine will guarantee the security of the entire Black Sea region, Europe and the world," he adds.

Also, according to Kuleba, the return of Crimea is one of the key principles of President Zelensky's diplomatic team.

"This is the task that we will never leave or forget. Justice will be restored, and Crimea was, is and will be Ukraine," said Kuleba.

