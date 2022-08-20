ENG
Russian air defense system worked in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

The information came from Olenivka on Cape Tarkhankut.

In the evening of Saturday, August 20, the air defense system (APD) was activated in Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia, reports UNIAN, reports Censor.NЕТ.

A video from Olenivka on Cape Tarkhankut appeared on the network.

The video shows streaks of smoke in the sky.

