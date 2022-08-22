Almost 9,000 Ukrainian heroes died in war with Russian Federation, - Zaluzhny

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, said that almost 9,000 Ukrainian heroes died in the war with the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Not only military personnel and not only those who took up arms participate in this war - our little children, who are not guilty of anything at all, except that they were born right here and right at this time. They really do not understand anything that is happening, but they definitely need protection near Soledar, Bakhmut, Velyka Novosilka, and here, because their father went to the front and may be among the almost 9,000 heroes who died." - Zaluzhny said at the "Defenders. Roll Call" forum on Monday.

