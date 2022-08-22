Racists carried out provocation on opposite bank of Kakhovka Reservoir, citizens are asked to leave streets - Mayor of Nikopol, Yevtushenko

The Russian army carried out a provocation on the shore of the Kakhovka reservoir from the side of the occupied Enerhodar.

Mayor Yevhen Yevtushenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Friends, on the opposite bank of the reservoir, the Russian army has carried out a provocation. If possible, leave the streets, avoid being in places of mass gatherings of people.

WARNING!!! The warning applies to cities, villages, and towns located on the banks of the Kakhovka Reservoir!!! Follow the messages," the message reads.

