Russia convenes UN Security Council "regarding situation around Zaporizhzhia NPP"

The Russian Federation invited the holding of an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on August 23 "regarding the situation around the Zaporizhzhia NPP" in order to informationally interrupt the discussion of the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine scheduled for August 24.

Ukrinform was informed about this by the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN, Censor.NET reports.

"This is another desperate attempt by the Russian delegation to use the tools of the UN Security Council in order to, firstly, disrupt the meeting planned for August 24, and secondly, to accuse Ukraine of shelling the ZNPP, which Russia itself regularly carries out," - they said at the Embassy.

