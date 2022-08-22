About 1,000 children killed or injured since full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine - UN

About 1,000 children were killed or wounded during the Russian war in Ukraine: an average of 5 children per day.

As informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Suspilne, This was announced on Monday by Catherine Russell, executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), reports UN Press Office.

According to her, at least 972 children have been officially confirmed killed or wounded since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. That's an average of more than five children a day, but according to the UNICEF director, "the real number is much higher.

Russell noted that most of the deaths and injuries are caused by explosive weapons.

UNICEF notes that almost every child in Ukraine has been affected by war. We are talking about divorce from the family, abuse, sexual exploitation, and human trafficking, among other things.

In addition, according to Russell, the war has hit the education system in Ukraine. UNICEF estimates that one in ten schools is damaged or destroyed.

"Children in Ukraine urgently need safety, stability, access to safe education, protection services and psychosocial support. But most of all, Ukrainian children need peace," said UNICEF's director.