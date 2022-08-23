Russia may strike Ukrainian civil infrastructure in coming days, - US Embassy

The Embassy of the United States called on citizens of their country to leave Ukraine due to the fact that Russia may strike Ukrainian civil infrastructure in the coming days.

The corresponding message was published on the website of the US Embassy, Censor.NET informs.

"The State Department has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to strike the civilian infrastructure and government facilities of Ukraine in the coming days," the report said.

The embassy urged US citizens to leave Ukraine using private civilian transport.

A representative of the State Department also spoke at the briefing with a message about possible strikes, Reuters reports.

"Given Russia's track record in Ukraine, we are concerned about the continued threat Russian strikes pose to civilians and civilian infrastructure," the official said.