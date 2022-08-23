Some NATO member states want to prolong war

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu accused some NATO member states of allegedly wanting to prolong Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to LIGA.net.

"There are countries that want the West to continue the war. We are talking about NATO member countries. I am not talking only about the United States, but about the countries of the Alliance. There were forces that tried to sabotage the grain agreements. I want to disclaim right away that it is not about the United States, and about Europe", - said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Çavuşoğlu, the agreement on the cessation of hostilities should be aimed at ensuring the integrity of Ukraine.

"From the first meeting in Antalya, we did not expect an immediate result, but after the meeting in Istanbul, we had hope. But the video and photos from Buchi came and the atmosphere suddenly changed. The dialogue was interrupted. They quickly left the table. In my opinion, this became a breaking point," the minister added.

