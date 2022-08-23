Slovakia will transfer 30 T-72 tanks to Ukraine, - mass media

Slovakia will transfer 30 Soviet-made T-72 tanks to Ukraine, in return, the country will receive 15 Leopard tanks from Germany.

Business Insider writes about this with reference to sources in German government circles, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

The publication reports that the exchange of equipment between Germany and Slovakia almost broke down in mid-June, but now Berlin and Bratislava have most likely agreed on a deal.

Germany will provide Slovakia with 15 Leopard 2 main battle tanks. The first tank is due to go to the country at the end of this year. In return, Slovakia will supply Ukraine with 30 Soviet T-72 tanks.

The deal could fall through because the Slovak Ministry of Defense said that 15 Leopard tanks could not be a replacement for 30 T-72s.