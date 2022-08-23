For Ukraine, Crimea is not chip in geopolitical game, but part of our people, - Zelensky

Ukraine’s restoration of control over the Crimean peninsula will be a historic anti-war step in Europe.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during the summit of the Crimean Platform, Censor.NET informs.

"It will restore security and provide justice, it will reintegrate Crimea into the modern world, and it will enable each of us - participants of the Crimean Platform - to tell our children, our relatives and friends that they can be proud of us precisely as peacemakers.

And I want to emphasize: for Ukraine, Crimea is not just some territory, not a chip in the geopolitical game, as for a terrorist state, for Ukraine, Crimea is a part of our people, our society. A community of people to whom we will guarantee freedom and restore modernity," the head of state emphasized.

