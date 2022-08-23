Crimea is Ukraine, like Donetsk and Luhansk, - Blinken

It is necessary to continue to increase international pressure and the price on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his fans until the rights of the Ukrainian people and Ukraine are properly respected.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the second summit of the Crimean Platform, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We must continue to insist that Crimea is Ukraine, just as Donetsk and Luhansk are Ukraine, just as any other part of Ukraine is Ukraine. This was our position in 2014, this is our position in 2022. We must continue to increase international pressure and the price on President Putin and his fans until the rights of the Ukrainian people and their sovereign country are properly respected," Blinken said.

The head of the State Department emphasized the need to continue providing humanitarian and diplomatic assistance to Ukrainians who bravely defend their rights. Blinken assured that the USA will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine.

