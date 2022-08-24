Macron, Scholz and Draghi congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy published their congratulations to Ukraine on the 31st anniversary of independence.

French President Emmanuel Macron began his video address with the words "Ukrainians, Ukrainians" in Ukrainian, continuing in French. He notes that the Ukrainian nation has transformed and strengthened over 31 years, and emphasizes that France will always support the choice that Ukrainians made in 1991.

"This is how we see international relations and the international system... Every nation has the right to decide for itself," Macron emphasized.

He noted that half a year ago, Russia decided to start this war by its own choice, that initially the Kremlin hoped for a lightning victory - but clearly underestimated the unity and courage of the Ukrainians.

"This August 24 should be a day of hope and unity for Ukrainians - and countries that support Ukraine. You already have our support and you can continue to count on support from all of us... Protecting the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine now means protecting the stability of our world. This means rejecting the fact that international relations can be determined by force and chaos," the French president emphasizes.

He adds that Ukrainians can be proud of their achievements in building their own state during the 31 years of independence and their exceptional resistance now.

"We support Ukraine. We are on your side and will continue to be so," Macron concludes again in Ukrainian.

In his video message, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz notes that Ukraine has been paying a high price every day for six months for its resistance, and that he still remembers the impression of Irpin, devastated by the war.

"Our thoughts are with the people who remained in the occupation and have to live and suffer there. We think about the heroes of Ukraine, women and men who have been defending their homeland for six months. Your bravery inspires us," says Olaf Scholz.

He said that the next day he was to meet with the Ukrainian military, who had come to Germany to master the new tanks, which will soon be transferred to Ukraine (most likely, we are talking about Cheetah anti-aircraft guns).

"We will continue to supply weapons, train Ukrainians, help financially, introduce sanctions and help with reconstruction," the federal chancellor said.

"Your courage, desire to live in a free sovereign country and your commitment to European values ​​are an inspiration to all of us. Italy supports your people, the families of the dead and the victims, millions of those who had to leave their homes," Mario Draghi said in his greeting.

He reminded that Italy received thousands of Ukrainians who needed temporary protection, and provided and continues to provide comprehensive support to Ukraine.

"We want to help you defend yourself and achieve lasting peace, on the terms you will find acceptable," the Italian prime minister said.

He separately thanked the leadership of Ukraine for their efforts to unblock the export of Ukrainian crops through the Black Sea.

"As I said during my last visit to Kyiv, we will rebuild everything, together. We will continue to be by your side on this path," Mario Draghi concludes.