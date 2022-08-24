Johnson arrived in Kyiv and already met with Zelensky. VIDEO
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came to Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced this on Telegram channel, posting a video of the meeting with the distinguished guest, Censor.NET informs.
"Boris, thank you for the uncompromising support of our country from the first days of full-scale Russian aggression, for steadfastly defending the interests of Ukraine in the international arena! Our country is lucky to have such a friend!" - the head of state notes.
