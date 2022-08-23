President of Poland Duda arrived in Kyiv

Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv on August 23 to participate in the second summit of the Crimean Platform.

As Censor.NET informs, the Office of the Polish President reported this on Twitter.

📍Przystanek Kijów

Rozpoczęła się kolejna wizyta Prezydenta RP @AndrzejDuda na Ukrainie. pic.twitter.com/gLSmFDM7iC — Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) August 23, 2022

During the visit, as announced, there will be bilateral negotiations between the presidents and delegations regarding the situation in Ukraine, support in the military, economic and humanitarian spheres, and bilateral cooperation.

"He has always supported Ukraine's independence. His presence in Kyiv now is also symbolic," the Office of the Polish leader emphasized.

According to the plan, the President of Poland Andrzej Duda will also participate in the 2nd Summit of the Crimean Platform convened by the President of Ukraine.

On August 23, the second summit of the Crimean Platform will be held, and representatives of about 60 countries and international organizations will take part in it.

Earlier, three G7 leaders – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida – confirmed their participation in the Crimean Platform online summit.

In addition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will take part in the event.

The Crimean Platform is an international format created in 2021 that aims to achieve the de-occupation of Crimea. The first summit was held last year also on August 23 in Kyiv.

It was attended by representatives of 47 states and international organizations, which approved a joint intergovernmental decision on how to act to stop the annexation and return of Crimea.

