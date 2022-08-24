State budget received $3 billion in grant aid from USA, - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the state budget of Ukraine received $3 billion in grant aid from the United States through the mechanism of the World Bank.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"A valuable gift to Ukraine for Independence Day! US President Joe Biden announced the allocation of almost $3 billion in military aid to our country. The package included air defense systems, unmanned aerial systems, artillery systems and radars. A significant contribution to our victory," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

According to the Prime Minister, in addition, today the state budget received another $3 billion in non-refundable grant aid from the United States through the mechanism of the World Bank.

"This is the first tranche of an additional $4.5 billion in direct budget support," he explained.

