Russians fired five rockets at Chaplino during the day, 22 people were killed and 22 more wounded - OP

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, said that the Russian occupants carried out five rocket attacks on the village of Chaplino in Dnipropetrovsk region on Ukrainian Independence Day, killing 22 people and wounding 22 others.

"In the afternoon, an enemy missile destroyed a private house. Under the rubble were three people - a woman and two children. The woman and a 13-year-old boy were rescued by local residents. The body of a dead 11-year-old boy was pulled out from under the rubble by rescuers," said Timoshenko.

According to him, the enemy later attacked the settlement once more - first with one missile and then with three more.

"The first attack damaged the farm buildings of the railroad, the subsequent ones hit the railway station. The strike caused a fire in five passenger cars. Twenty-one people were killed, 22 were wounded," Timoshenko wrote.

The deputy head of the OP noted that rescuers localized the fire and continue search operations.

