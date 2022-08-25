At night, occupiers launched rocket attack on one of communities of Vyshgorod district, two arrivals were recorded, - head of RMA, Kuleba (updated)

Several explosions rang out in the community of Vyshorod district of the Kyiv region.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the RMA of the Kyiv region, Oleksii Kuleba.

"We have information about several sounds of explosions in one of the settlements of the Vyshorod direction. We are clarifying the information. Emergency services are already working," the message says.

Kuleba asks not to ignore the alarm signal and immediately go to the shelter.

Kuleba later updated the information about the explosions in the Kyiv region: "At night, the enemy launched a rocket attack on one of the settlements of the Vyshorod district. Two arrivals were recorded.

As noted, there are no victims or wounded among civilians as of this morning. There are no fires and destruction of residential buildings or infrastructure facilities.

"The survey of the attacked territory is ongoing. Other explosions heard by residents of the region are the work of our air defense," Kuleba added.