Russians shelled Kryvy Rih with "Tornado-S" anti-aircraft missiles, - Vilkul
Росіяни обстріляли Кривий Ріг касетними снарядами з РСЗВ "Торнадо-С".
As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the Kryvy Rih RMA, Oleksandr Vilkul.
"Kryvy Rih. Several arrivals from "Tornado-S" anti-aircraft missile defense system (operational range up to 120 kilometers) in the Metallurgical district by cluster BKs. The consequences are being clarified. All services are working," the message says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password