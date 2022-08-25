Russians shelled Kryvy Rih with "Tornado-S" anti-aircraft missiles, - Vilkul

Росіяни обстріляли Кривий Ріг касетними снарядами з РСЗВ "Торнадо-С".

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the Kryvy Rih RMA, Oleksandr Vilkul.

"Kryvy Rih. Several arrivals from "Tornado-S" anti-aircraft missile defense system (operational range up to 120 kilometers) in the Metallurgical district by cluster BKs. The consequences are being clarified. All services are working," the message says.

Read more: Air Defense Forces shot down five enemy missiles over Dnipropetrovsk region in a week - Vilkul