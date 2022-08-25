Four Russian ships with 28 Kalibr missiles are in Black Sea, - Navy of AFU

There are 4 Russian ships on combat duty in the Black Sea with Kalibr cruise missiles on board.

This was reported by the Navy of the AFU, Censor.NET informs.

"There are 4 enemy carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles on combat duty in the Black Sea, the total salvo is 28 missiles. In the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping up to 6 ships and boats on combat duty. There are 5 Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea, the report states.

At the same time, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, passage through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out: to the Sea of Azov - 14 ships, of which 2 were moving from the Bosphorus Strait; to the Black Sea - 14 ships, of which 3 continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

It is emphasized that the Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems (AIS) on civilian vessels in the waters of the Sea of Azov.

