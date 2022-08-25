Thousands of UOC MP believers, ignoring the ban, go to Pochayiv - OVA

About five thousand pilgrims go to St. Pochayiv Lavra ( Pochayiv) in spite of the ban on mass events due to military threats from the Russian Federation.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on air with Radio Rocks by Volodymyr Trush, Head of the Ternopil OVA.

A procession of many thousands left Kamyanets-Podolsky (Khmelnitsky Oblast) and is already in the Ternopil Oblast. Some towns did not let the pilgrims through, they had to walk through the fields. Today the authorities commented on this procession for the first time.

"This is the Moscow Patriarchate, there the same was involved a lot of forces, this is one of the provocations, it's how to my understanding," - said Trush.

According to him, there was a good example with the Greek Catholics in Zarvanitsa, who arranged a pilgrimage with a minimum number of people. And here, during the ban on mass events on the eve of August 24, a column of five thousand people came out of the Khmelnitsky region.

Trush emphasizes that none of the hierarchs of the UOC Moscow Patriarchate blessed the procession.

"Yesterday we had a lot of different events there, instead of focusing on other work, we were catching these 5 thousand people in the fields, they ran there in the fields to break through, it is uncontrollable mass," - he noted and added that tomorrow on this issue will be the decision of the Ternopil Regional Council.

