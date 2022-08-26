There were explosions in Mykolaiv at night, - Kim

On the night of August 26, around 03:30, explosions rang out in Mykolaiv. The information is being clarified.

This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv RMA, Vitaly Kim, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

In the afternoon, August 25, at 2:25 p.m., Luparevo of the Mykolaiv district was shelled, as a result of which a fire broke out in an economic structure. There are no casualties.

Yesterday, August 25, approximately at 10:00 a.m., 08:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m., and today, August 26, around 05:30, the villages of Shiroke and Chervona Dolyna were shelled in the Bashtan district. The hits were mainly outside the settlements, two agricultural buildings of households were damaged. There are no casualties.

"The shelling of the territory and nearby settlements of the Berezneguvat community continues. In the evening, August 25, at approximately 6:10 p.m., the Berezneguvate settlement was shelled. According to the information of OC "South", the attack was carried out by the "Uragan" multiple-launch rocket systems. There are hitting of agricultural areas. There are no victims," the message reads.

In the Voznesensk and Pervomaisk districts, the day and night passed relatively calmly.