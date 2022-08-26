Ukraine will receive "customs visa-free" already this year - Shmyhal

The Joint Committee of Conventions on Joint Transit and Simplification of Formalities made an official decision to invite Ukraine to join them from October 1.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET informs.

Yes, Ukraine will become the 36th state party to the Conventions.

"Customs visa-free" means faster movement of goods between the countries of the European region, less bureaucracy at the customs itself, fewer opportunities for abuse, and exchange of data with neighboring customs offices in real-time. "Customs visa-free" is one of the key areas of building a convenient and transparent customs office in Ukraine," explained Shmyhal.

Also, the head of government continued, the electronic queue project at the border is currently being implemented, work is underway to create joint checkpoints with European neighbors and modern service areas at all checkpoints. In addition, a central role in the transformation of customs is assigned to its digitalization, including convenient customs clearance of cars through Diya.

"Customs visa-free" will be the fourth this year after "energy visa-free" in March and "transport" and "economic" visa-free in the summer. What used to take years, we do in months. And that is why we are sure that Ukraine will be ready for EU membership already in 2024," concluded Shmyhal.

